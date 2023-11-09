Diwali 2023: Amitabh Bachchan stock DP Wires gives 75% return in one year. Do you own?
Amitabh Bachchan has been trimming shareholding in this stake for the last six months
Diwali 2023: Ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading 2023, stock market investors are busy scanning quality stocks, which they can buy this Diwali for whopping returns. However, it is also important to scrutinize the kind of returns one has got on its previous Diwali shopping. For such vigilant stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Shares of DP Wires, which attracted investment from Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, has delivered around 75 per cent return in last one year.
