Diwali 2023: Ahead of the Diwali Muhurat trading 2023, stock market investors are busy scanning quality stocks, which they can buy this Diwali for whopping returns. However, it is also important to scrutinize the kind of returns one has got on its previous Diwali shopping. For such vigilant stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news. Shares of DP Wires, which attracted investment from Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, has delivered around 75 per cent return in last one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DP Wires share price history Last year, Diwali was celebrated on 22nd October 2023 and this Amitabh Bachchan stock was available on last Diwali at around ₹372 per share. Today DP Wires share price is available at around ₹650 apiece levels on NSE. This means, this Amitabh Bachchan-backed stock has delivered to the tune of 75 per cent from Diwali 2022 to upcoming Diwali 2023. This small-cap stock has been in continuous uptrend after ushering in March 2023. From March 2023 to till date, this stock has risen from around ₹305 to ₹650 apiece levels, delivering around 115 per cent in these eight months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 31st March 2023, DP Wires share price ended at ₹318 apiece levels. This means, this Amitabh Bachchan-backed stock has delivered around 105 per cent return to its shareholders in current financial year 2023-24.

Amitabh Bachchan shareholding As per the shareholding pattern of DP Wires for September 2023 quarter, Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan is shown holding 1,99,310 company shares, which is 1.47 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in April to June 2023 quarter, Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan was holding 2,81,112 DP Wires shares, which was 2.07 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Likewise, in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2023 quarter, Amitabh Harivansh Rai Bachchan was holding 3,32,800 DP Wires shares, which was 2.45 per cent of total paid up capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, Amitabh Bachchan has been booking partial profit in this stock for the last six months.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

