Diwali 2023: Buying these 3 stocks this festive season can more than double your wealth in 3 years, says InCred
Despite the current volatile market scenario, domestic brokerage house InCred Equities has come out with 3 stocks, that it believes will turn multibaggers in the next 3 years.
Samvat 2079 has been a volatile year with the Nifty making new lifetime highs in an increasingly uncertain and volatile global environment as well as witnessing a sharp decline with inflationary concerns, and interest rate hikes. Going ahead, for Samvat 2080, experts believe the global geopolitical situation will remain grim as the Israel-Palestine war has added to the already crippled global order due to the Russia-Ukraine war. Also, the strong resilience of the US economy despite high inflation is likely to keep policy rates high which can impact the FPI inflows in the near term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started