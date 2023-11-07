Diwali 2023: Can Nifty 50 hit 25,000, Sensex touch 75,000 in Samvat 2080? Here's what experts say
Nifty 50 is expected to end Samvat 2079 with decent gains despite headwinds, and Samvat 2080 is expected to see robust growth.
With an over 9 per cent gain since last Diwali, the Nifty 50 is going to end Samvat 2079 with decent gains despite multiple headwinds, including high inflation, elevated interest rates and geopolitical tensions.
