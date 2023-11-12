Diwali 2023 -Coal India, top gainer during Diwali mahurat trading session, share prices rise up to 4.1%
Share prices of Coal India gained up to 4.1 % at the start of Mahurat trading session. Coal India had reported a strong performance during September quarter with 9.85% increase in revenue and a 12.51% increase in profit year-over-year.
