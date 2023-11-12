Diwali 2023- IRFC, PFC, Jindal Saw, UCO Bank among top mid, smallcap gainers during last year
Diwali 2023- Indian Railway Finance Corporation ltd (IRFC), REC ,Power Finance Corporation, UCO Bank, SJVN stand amongst the top 5 mid-cap gainers during Samvat 2079. Top 5 small-cap gainers include Jai Balaji Industries, Lloyds Enterprise, Jindal Saw, Magellanic Cloud, Titagarh Rail Systems
Indian stock market: Indian Railway Finance Corporation ltd (IRFC), REC Ltd, PFC (Power Finance Corporation Ltd) , UCO Bank, SJVN Ltd stand amongst the top mid cap gainers during Samvat 2079 having given 127-258% returns to investors during last one year. IRFC saw maximum gains followed by others
