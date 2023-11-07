Diwali 2023: Market loves to celebrate; Nifty fell in only 3 of last 15 Muhurat trading sessions
Diwali 2023: Since 2008, Muhurat trading sessions have generally seen gains, except for minor losses in 2017, 2016, and 2012. Best Muhurat trading performance was in 2008 during the global financial crisis.
Diwali 2023: Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Indian market opens for a special one-hour trading session in the evening known as 'Muhurat trading'. It is considered as an auspicious time to invest in the stocks, and many traders believe that it can bring wealth and prosperity.
