‘Diwali 2023: Market outlook positive for Samvat 2080; several midcaps, smallcaps available at reasonable prices’
Rahul Jain, President and Head of Nuvama Wealth is positive about the Indian market for the Samvat 2080 even though he thinks there may be some volatility due to domestic and global factors. In an interview with Mint, Jain said sectors such as renewables, capital goods, defence, electricity, power-associated sectors, and infrastructure may do well in Samvat 2080. Edited excerpts:
