Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: Special session to mark Samvat 2080

“Of the past 10 muhurat trading sessions, seven concluded with positive returns, highlighting the auspicious nature of the occasion for market participants," said Harjeet Singh Arora, managing director at Mastertrust.

Diwali Muharat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: The NSE and BSE will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading today. The symbolic trading session will be held from 6 pm to 7.15 pm, including a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said. Trading will take place across various segments such as equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).

Diwali Muharat Trading 2023 live updates: What to expect from the hour-long session

The markets are expected to be mostly bullish as people are driven by emotions rather than numbers on this day.

Since many people mark the new fiscal year from Diwali, businesses of all sizes are expected to buy and sell stock options.

Last year, both the Sensex and Nifty rose by 0.88% during the hour-house trading session, while in 2021 they each gained 0.49%.