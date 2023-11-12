comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: Special session to mark Samvat 2080

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Zaheer Merchant

Diwali Muharat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: The markets are expected to be mostly bullish as people are driven by emotions rather than numbers on this day.

Diwali Muharat Trading 2023 LIVE Updates: The NSE and BSE will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading today. The symbolic trading session will be held from 6 pm to 7.15 pm, including a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said. Trading will take place across various segments such as equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).

“Of the past 10 muhurat trading sessions, seven concluded with positive returns, highlighting the auspicious nature of the occasion for market participants," said Harjeet Singh Arora, managing director at Mastertrust.

12 Nov 2023, 03:01:09 PM IST

Diwali Muharat Trading 2023 live updates: What to expect from the hour-long session

Various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will be open for the muhurat trading session.

The markets are expected to be mostly bullish as people are driven by emotions rather than numbers on this day.

Since many people mark the new fiscal year from Diwali, businesses of all sizes are expected to buy and sell stock options.

Last year, both the Sensex and Nifty rose by 0.88% during the hour-house trading session, while in 2021 they each gained 0.49%.

