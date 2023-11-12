Diwali 2023: New growth cycle on horizon for small, midcaps, says Amar Ambani of Yes Securities, lists out 5 stock picks
Stocks to buy: A new growth cycle is on the horizon for smallcap and midcap segments, believes Amar Ambani of Yes Securities as he expects these segments to outperform the broader market in the coming years.
Stock market today: As we celebrate Diwali 2023, a look back at the Indian stock market performance in the last Samvat Year shows optimism and resilience. The benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, have given decent returns since Diwali last year.
