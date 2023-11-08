Diwali 2023: Nifty 50 may see healthy gains in Samvat 2080. Which sectors should you bet on?
Nifty 50 is up 9.5% since Diwali 2022 and experts expect bright prospects for the Nifty 50 from Diwali 2023 to Diwali 2024.
Samvat 2079 is ending on a positive note for the domestic market benchmark despite strong headwinds in terms of monetary tightening, sticky inflation and geopolitical tensions. Nifty 50 is up about 9.5 per cent since Diwali 2022. Experts see bright prospects for the Nifty 50 from Diwali 2023 to Diwali 2024 owing to expectations of the country's robust economic growth.
