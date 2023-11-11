Despite facing formidable challenges such as sticky inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, the benchmark Nifty 50 managed to conclude Samvat 2079 with healthy gains, showcasing resilience in the market. Nifty 50 has gained almost 10 per cent from Diwali 2022 and its outlook, as per experts, is bright from Diwali 2023 to Diwali 2024 even though uncertainty on the geopolitical front and crude oil prices pose a risk, while on the domestic front, General Elections , inflation and interest rate trajectory could be major headwinds.

Experts are betting on the robust growth outlook of the Indian economy. Moreover, major central banks, including the US Fed and the RBI, are expected to start cutting interest rates from May or June next year. This will give a boost to market sentiment globally.

However, stock selection will remain the key to earning good profit, say experts. Even during a broad-based market rally, investors should be prudent in their stock selection and bet on only quality stocks with healthy fundamentals.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities suggests the following 10 stocks from the large, mid and smallcap sectors. According to the brokerage firm, these stocks have strong upside potential. Take a look:

Large cap picks

ICICI Bank | Current market price: ₹ 938.35 | Target price: ₹ 1,298 | Upside potential: 38%

The share of retail advances stands higher at 54.3 per cent and the share of low-cost CASA is also at a healthy level of 40.8 per cent. Of the total retail portfolio, nearly half is towards housing loans, which are secured in nature. The bank’s Q2FY24 credit growth stood at 18.3 per cent YoY driven by healthy double-digit growth across all domestic loan segments.

While its NIM (net interest margin) moderated as expected to 4.53 per cent and some margin compression is expected to continue in the near term, Nirmal Bang expects it to maintain 4.5 per cent NIM in FY24, which will be higher than most private sector peers.

The brokerage firm expects the bank’s RoA (return on assets) to remain in the top quartile at 2.4 per cent over FY23-FY25E, driven by 17.1 per cent loan CAGR, stable margins and lower credit costs.

SBI Life Insurance Company | Current market price: ₹ 1,355.85 | Target price: ₹ 1,600 | Upside potential: 18%

SBI Life has demonstrated a robust APE CAGR of 15 per cent over FY18-FY23. Nirmal Bang expects the strong growth trajectory to continue, aided by a stable product mix, a higher ULIP share driving volume and a growing Protection franchise.

"Cost leadership (total cost ratio of 9.4 per cent versus 16-21 per cent for peers) provides a competitive edge; expect margin to sustain between nearly 28-30 per cent," said Nirmal Bang.

Britannia Industries | Current market price: ₹ 4,684.60 | Target price: ₹ 5,515 | Upside potential: 18%

"The stock is trading at 43 times and 37 times FY24E and FY25E EPS, respectively, and we value the company at nearly 50 times Sept’2025E EPS (3-year and 5-year average at 48 times and 47 times respectively) due to the structural opportunity in the packaged foods space, more than 50 per cent RoE (return on equity), healthy dividend payout and potential addition of new categories going ahead," said Nirmal Bang.

Cipla | Current market price: ₹ 1,240 | Target price: ₹ 1,400 | Upside potential: 13%

The brokerage firm is positive about the stock because of its robust product pipeline which is expected to provide strong visibility in the US market. Nearly 28 per cent of revenues come from low low-competition respiratory segment, Nirmal Bang said.

"We are positive about the company mainly due to its strong India franchise, robust US pipeline, healthy margins and improving return ratios," said Nirmal Bang.

Nirmal Bang expects 12.5 per cent, 18 per cent and 28.2 per cent revenue, EBITDA and PAT CAGR over FY23-25E, respectively, with 221 bps improvement in margins.

Ambuja Cement | Current market price: ₹ 417.95 | Target price: ₹ 602 | Upside potential: 44%

"Ambuja can set industry standards by striking a balance between capacity build-up and cost management by capitalising on the ongoing strong demand potential, premium product portfolio, operational excellence, supply chain management and sales and marketing expertise via the parent company," said Nirmal Bang.

"Capex initiatives reflect the company's commitment to growth, technological advancement and market positioning, with a focus on improving operational efficiency, seizing opportunities in the cement industry and achieving its target cement capacity of 140MTPA by FY28," said Nirmal Bang.

Midcap and smallcap picks

Mold-Tek Packaging | Current market price: ₹ 882.65 | Target price: ₹ 1,200 | Upside potential: 36%

Mold-Tek Packaging has demonstrated its strength by consistently improving EBITDA/kg through innovation and expansion of the product basket and backward integration.

"While the existing segments like Paints and F&F are expected to continue their strong growth trajectory on the back of capacity additions and order visibility from clients, we see multiple growth levers like the IBM projects and the Pharma Packaging business for the company from a medium-term perspective. All future projects are margin and return ratio accretive, with the possibility of improvement in the working capital cycle over the medium to long term," said Nirmal Bang.

PNC Infratech | Current market price: ₹ 316.15 | Target price: ₹ 469 | Upside potential: 48%

From FY22-FY26, Nirmal Bang expects the company to generate OCF (operating cash flow) at a CAGR of 37 per cent.

"While the industry is facing problems of financial closure and fundraising, PNC Infratech’s strong balance sheet position, robust credit profile, and brand image have helped it stay ahead of the curve and overcome these challenges," said Nirmal Bang.

Triveni Turbine | Current market price: ₹ 403.25 | Target price: ₹ 530 | Upside potential: 31%

Nirmal Bang expects Triveni Turbine to be a key beneficiary of the ongoing decarbonisation capex and energy diversification theme. The brokerage firm expects Triveni Turbine to register 30 per cent and 34 per cent revenue and earnings CAGR, respectively, over FY23-FY26E.

"Triveni Turbine’s strong margins, lean working capital, healthy cash flows and balance sheet and long-term growth prospects (diversification in new types of turbines) will support the valuation," said Nirmal Bang.

Apar Industries | Current market price: ₹ 5,106.30 | Target price: ₹ 6,075 | Upside potential: 19%

Nirmal Bang expects Apar Industries' revenues to grow by 25-30 per cent CAGR to new few years with EBITDA margins expected to remain in double digits.

"Outlook over the medium term remains strong due to healthy demand amid aggressive capex plans being executed globally for RE capacity addition, transmission expansion, infrastructure development, public transportation and telecom push coupled with benefits of ‘China+1’. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow by 18 per cent/19 per cent/20 per cent CAGR over FY23-FY26E," said Nirmal Bang.

United Breweries | Current market price: ₹ 1,576.20 | Target price: ₹ 1,930 | Upside potential: 22%

"The stock has been an underperformer due to the impact of Covid in key summer seasons in FY21 and FY22 (and partly in FY20 as well) and the subsequent sharp spike in barley costs meant that EBITDA is likely to decline by about 4 per cent CAGR in FY24 versus FY19 levels, after growing by mid-teens CAGR in the preceding five years," said Nirmal Bang.

