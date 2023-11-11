Diwali 2023 Picks: Nirmal Bang suggests these 10 stocks from large, mid and smallcap segments to buy for Samvat 2080
Despite challenges, Nifty 50 concludes Samvat 2079 with healthy gains. Samvat 2080 is expected to be even better for Nifty 50.
Despite facing formidable challenges such as sticky inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical tensions, the benchmark Nifty 50 managed to conclude Samvat 2079 with healthy gains, showcasing resilience in the market. Nifty 50 has gained almost 10 per cent from Diwali 2022 and its outlook, as per experts, is bright from Diwali 2023 to Diwali 2024 even though uncertainty on the geopolitical front and crude oil prices pose a risk, while on the domestic front, General Elections, inflation and interest rate trajectory could be major headwinds.
