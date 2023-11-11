Diwali 2023: Stock market experts see Nifty 50 at 26000, Sensex at 85000 in two years
Diwali 2023: Outcome of the US presidential polls and Indian Lok Sabha elections hold key for stock market, say experts
Stock market news: As Diwali 2023 is fast approaching, stock market experts and investors are busy finding out investment options that may generate alpha return in long term. For such retail investors mulling to make new investment on Diwali 2023 Muhurat trading, they are advised to know the levels of key benchmark indices or say Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Once they know their reference, then only they will be able to beat the normal stock market returns over the period.
