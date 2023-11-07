Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Bharti Airtel, Coal India among top 5 buys from Stoxbox
Stoxbox has selected quality stocks on technical as well as fundamental parameters. The stocks have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame.
The Indian domestic market has delivered a robust performance since Diwali last year. While the Nifty 50 is up around 9 per cent year-to-date (YTD), the broader markets have sharply outperformed since last Samvat. With this, Samvat 2079 has seen the Nifty making new lifetime highs in an increasingly uncertain and volatile global environment.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started