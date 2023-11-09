Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Motilal Oswal lists Titan, M&M, among 8 other fundamental picks for this festive season
Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Motilal Oswal has selected the quality stocks which have robust fundamentals and are well-placed to yield good returns for investors in the next one-year time frame.
Indian domestic equity market reached new highs in 2023 and ended Samvat 2079 on a healthy note. Frontline index Nifty 50 breached the 20,000-mark and gained 10 per cent in this period, while broader indices Nifty mid- and smallcap outperformed with gains of 30 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started