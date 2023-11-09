The Indian stock market has given decent returns in the last one year and is set to end the Vikram Samvat 2079 on a higher note. Since last Diwali, the frontline index Nifty 50 has risen around 10% and also hit a record high above 20,000-mark. Broader markets, the midcap and smallcap indices have outperformed the benchmarks during this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gains in domestic markets over the last year comes on the back of strong macroeconomic fundamentals, healthy corporate earnings growth and foreign fund inflows.

In Samvat 2080, the markets are expected to remain volatile and investors will watch out for a slew of geopolitical events around the globe. The general elections in India would be one of the key triggers for the markets.

However, analysts are bullish on the domestic markets given the resilient macros of the Indian economy.

"The market is likely to witness a major rally before the next Samvat. Once there is some clarity on the outcome of the next general elections due before May 2024, markets will rally. The resilient Indian economy and good corporate earnings will attract big investment into the market," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

He believes if the US bond yields continue to decline, the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) will also become buyers in the domestic market.

“The bull case scenario is a flood of institutional money - both domestic and foreign - and a stable government triggering a big rally in the market taking the Nifty beyond 23,000 by next Samvat. Large caps across sectors will lead the rally," said Vijayakumar.

According to him, the likely outperformers are financials, capital goods and automobiles, while the midcap IT stocks will continue outperforming the largecaps in the sector.

Here are Diwali stock picks by Geojit Financial Services:

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries exhibited resilience amid energy market fluctuations. Going ahead, its retail business, Jio and entertainment will be pivotal catalysts for future growth. Additionally, the company's robust cash flows and proactive pursuit of new opportunities, particularly in clean energy, contribute to a promising long-term outlook, Geojit Financial Services said.

HDFC Bank Geojit Financial Services expects HDFC Bank's net interest income (NII) to have bottomed up and anticipates a gradual recovery in the near term. The merger with HDFC Ltd is likely to be beneficial in the medium to long term, while valuation has become attractive, the brokerage said.

Asian Paints Geojit Financial Services expects demand to pick up from H2FY24 led by longer festival and marriage season while expansion in the distribution network to support the decorative volumes. Despite a spike in oil prices, superior product mix and pricing power will aid earnings in the coming quarters.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ subscriptions segment displayed a strong performance, and the brokerage house expects the ad revenue to improve as advertising spending by the companies has started picking up. Moreover, merger between ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks will enhance margin expansion by reducing content cost.

Biocon Increase in market share across the US and European market, higher traction for biosimilars with new product launches and increased investment in R&D augur well for future performance, Geojit Financial Services said.

PVR Inox The company anticipates achieving robust revenue growth and profitability in the upcoming festival season, driven by new screen additions and a strong content pipeline, resulting in improvement in the Average ticket price and a robust Spend Per Head (SPH) on food, the brokerage highlighted.

PI Industries With a sustainable margin profile of over 25%, Geojit Financial Services expects the company’s earnings to grow by 20% over FY23-25E. The company’s strong focus on Diversification, R&D, strategic acquisitions, CSM order book, and export growth are set to support its future performance, said the brokerage firm.

TTK Prestige The brokerage believes demand and margins to improve aided by upcoming festive season and lower input price. The long-term outlook remains positive given rising middle-income households, improvement in the real estate sector, and easing input prices, along with TTK's strong brand recall.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

A strong value buying opportunity in the battery segment is expected to support long term visibility. Investment for technological up-gradation in the lithium ion project for 2W/3W batteries is progressing as per schedule and has started supplying lithium battery packs for 3W applications, Geojit Financial Services noted.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Superior product mix in the fan segment and higher contribution from the ceiling lights are likely to boost the company’s revenue in the medium to long term. The strategic initiative taken by the company to expand the market through innovative launches and cost optimization will result in increased profitability.

