Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Religare Broking lists TCS, Axis Bank among 5 other top picks for Samvat 2080
Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Religare Broking has listed TCS, ITC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, and SBI Life Insurance as its top picks for this festive season.
Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: The Indian domestic equity market reached all-time highs in 2023 and ended Samvat 2079 on a strong note. Frontline index Nifty 50 breached the 20,000 mark and 20,000 mark gained 10 per cent in this period, while broader indices Nifty mid- and smallcap outperformed with gains of 30 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively.
