Diwali 2023: Tata Motors, Zomato among Dalal & Broacha's top 10 stock picks
Diwali 2023: Dalal & Broacha's 10 Mahurat picks include Zomato. DLF, Zee Entertainment, Grindwell Norton, Nestle India, Bank of India, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, NIIT Learning Systems, Indraprastha Gas, Tata Motors. These stock in recommended quantities add to around Rs1 lakh portfolio.
