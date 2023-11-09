Diwali 2023: Tata Motors, Zomato among Dalal & Broacha's top 10 stock picks

Diwali 2023: Dalal & Broacha's 10 Mahurat picks include Zomato. DLF, Zee Entertainment, Grindwell Norton, Nestle India, Bank of India, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, NIIT Learning Systems, Indraprastha Gas, Tata Motors. These stock in recommended quantities add to around Rs1 lakh portfolio.

As we plan for Samvat 2080 if we take a look back at equity markets in Samvat 2079. Samvat2079 has been a year of two halves . From the beginning of last Samvat to March 2023, markets were under pressure due to relentless selling by foreign investors. From October 2022 to March 2023, FIIs sold equities worth $5 bilion. However, as expectation of future interest rate hikes by the global central banks sobered, we saw FIIs turning net buyers. Overall, from last Samvat till date, the Sensex has given a modest return of 8%. Mid and the small cap indices gave healthy returns of 28% and 33% respectively.

Currently, mutual funds are getting approximately $ 2 billion every month in the form of SIPs. This has enabled the domestic MFs along with insurance companies to absorb the FII selling of last few years. It is worth noting that FIIs have sold more than USD 40 bn of equities in the last 2 years. In spite of such aggressive selling by FIIs, markets have remained healthy with positive returns

Dalal & Broacha Stock Broking says that economic conditions of India continue to remain strong and stable Latest GST collections at Rs. 1.7 trillion (increase of 13% on a YoY basis) has been impressive. Capex cycle is seeing resurgence after a long time, aided by better capacity. RBI has already stopped hiking interest rates as inflation has moderated. While the economy is on a sound footing, markets are likely to be volatile as we near general elections.

Muhurat trading has been a long-standing tradition amongst investing community in India and Dalal & Broacha have been recommending stocks to invest in for Muhurat trading.

Dalal & Brocha Samvat 2079 Diwali picks returns

Last year the portfolio of stocks recommended for Muhurat appreciated by 28.5% on an equal weight basis as compared to 8% return by Nifty, highlighted the Dalal & Broacha.

Dalal & Brocha Diwali Stock picks

Dalal & Broacha have given 10 stocks as ‘MUHURAT PICKS’ for Samvat 2080. If one wants to buy a basket of these stock and the the quantities indicated it would give a portfolio of approximately Rs. 100,000

Zomato Ltd- At market price of ₹117 the investors could consider buying 85 stocks

DLF Ltd – At a market price of ₹595 the investors could consider buying 15 stocks.

Zee Entertainment- At a market price of 275 investors can consider buying 30 shares.

Grindwell Norton Ltd.- At a market price of ₹2100 investors can consider buying 5 shares.

Nestle India Ltd.- At a market price of ₹24,000 investors can consider buying 1 share

Bank of India- At a market price of ₹100 investors can consider buying 40 shares

Shivalik Bimetal Controls- At a market price of ₹537 investors can consider buying 15 shares

NIIT Learning Systems- At a market price of ₹392 investors can consider buying 20 shares

Indraprastha Gas- At a market price of ₹400 investors can consider buying 25 shares

Tata Motors - At a market price of ₹648 investors can consider buying 15 shares

