Diwali 2023 Stock Picks: Tata Power, Kajaria, Macrotech among top 6 buys from IDBI Capital
Diwali Picks- IDBI Capital Markets & Securities has given 6 Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2080, which include Birla soft Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Macrotech Developers Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. Tata Power Company Ltd and Union Bank of India. IDBI Capital Expects 24-43 upside in these stocks
Samvat 2079 has been a favorable year Indian Stock market and investors with Nifty and Sensex gaining almost 11% in last one year. Amongst the Sensex and Nifty stocks, Tata Motors Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd have been largest gainers have seen their share prices rise 55-61% during last on-year
