Diwali 2023 stocks: PL lists 6 largecaps, 7 mid and smallcaps, and 8 technical picks for this festive season
11 min read 07 Nov 2023, 02:05 PM IST Join usPranati Deva
The festive season is here and brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its top large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and technical picks for this Diwali.
Samvat 2079 has seen the Nifty making new lifetime highs in an increasingly uncertain and volatile global environment. Going ahead, for Samvat 2080, the global geopolitical situation will remain grim as the Israel-Palestine war has added to the already crippled global order due to Russia-Ukraine war. Also, the strong resilience of the US economy despite high inflation is likely to keep policy rates high which can impact the FPI inflows in the near term.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message