Diwali 2023- Tata Motors, L&T among top 5 Sensex gainers since last festival day
Diwali Picks- Tata Motors, L&T, NTPC, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank are the top five Sensex gainers in Samvat 2079. Share prices of Tata Motors and L&T have seen gains of 55-61% since Diwali 2022 -till date while NTPC, UltraTech and IndusInd Bank have gained 28-42% during the period.
