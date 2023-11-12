Diwali 2023: To buy or not to buy - what should be your strategy for Muhurat trading?
Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Indian market opens for a one-hour special trading session in the evening known as 'Muhurat trading'. The word ‘Muhurat’ means an auspicious time.
