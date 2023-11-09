Diwali 2023: Up around 10% in Samvat 2079, will Nifty give double-digit returns in Samvat 2080?
The Indian market created history in Samvat 2079 by hitting milestone after milestone. The Nifty touched 20,000 on 11th September 2023 and the BSE Sensex surpassed 67,900 that day, both gaining almost 10 percent during Samvat 2079. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap outperformed and gained 24 percent and 31 percent, respectively.
