Diwali 2023: What is ‘Muhurat trading’? A look at its history and significance
Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while the Indian market is closed, it conducts a special one-hour trading session in the evening known as ‘Muhurat trading’. Let's understand its history and importance.
Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while the Indian market is closed, it conducts a special one-hour trading session in the evening known as ‘Muhurat trading’. The word ‘Muhurat’ means auspicious time.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started