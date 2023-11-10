Diwali 2023: What is ‘samvat’ and why does it hold significance for stock market investors?
To mark the beginning of a new 'samvat' (new year as per the Hindu calendar), every year the market opens for a special one-hour trading session on the day of Diwali, known as 'Muhurat' (auspicious time) trading.
The five-day festival of Diwali kicks off today with Day 1 being Dhanteras, which is considered an auspicious day to buy big-ticket items like gold, car, house, etc. However, while traditional investments continue to hold a lot of significance during Diwali, equity over the years has emerged as one of the preferred investment options.
