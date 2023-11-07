Diwali 2023: Will the upcoming festive season be a game changer for auto space?
The auto space is back in the game. The decline in major commodity prices has been fruitful and margins have already started to improve. Will the upcoming festive season be a game changer for the auto space?
The auto space is back in the game. The decline in major commodity prices has been fruitful and margins have already started to improve. The availability of semiconductor chips has been encouraging and companies are fulfilling the gaps by adopting different strategies as seen in the increase in volume offtake. The automakers have overcome the challenges and bounced back impressively.
