Diwali 2024 Picks:Reliance, BEML among 5 stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081

  • Diwali 2024 picks: Reliance Industries Ltd, BEML, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, TARC Ltd are the stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081 for up to 20% upside

Ujjval Jauhari
Published31 Oct 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Diwali 2024 picks: 5 stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081 for up to 20% upside
Diwali 2024 picks: 5 stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081 for up to 20% upside(PTI)

Diwali 2024 picks: Reliance Industries Ltd, BEML, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Ami Organics Ltd, TARC Ltd are the stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081 for up to 20% upside

As Diwali approaches, StoxBox has identified promising stock picks to enhance investment portfolios. These selections reflect strong fundamentals and growth potential across various sectors, from biotechnology to real estate.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: How would stock market react? Experts weigh in

1) Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd- StoxBox recommends buying Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (AETL) in the range of 444-450, targeting 533 by next Diwali, which suggests a potential upside of 19%.

The global enzyme and probiotic markets, valued at $11.3 billion and $70 billion, are expected to grow at CAGRs of 6.0% and 7.75%, respectively. AETL's diverse product portfolio, strong R&D, and strategic expansion position it well to capitalize on these growth trends.

Also Read | Multibagger small-cap stock below ₹50 jumps 9% after Q2 results 2024

2) Ami Organics Ltd- StoxBox advocates buying Ami Organics Ltd at 1,610-1,620, targeting 1,897 by next Diwali.

The company anticipates 25% growth this year, fueled by strong order wins and a 50-90% market share in key chronic therapies. Despite supply challenges from China, its core products remain stable. A partnership with Fermion for the prostate cancer drug Nubeqa could generate 5-7 billion in revenue, while the acquisition of Baba Fine Chemicals aids expansion into semiconductor chemicals. With solid exports (56% of FY24 revenue) and new product launches, Ami is poised for growth.

Also Read | Penny stock below ₹2: NBFC share jumps after completion of fundraise process

3) BEML Ltd. StoxBox urge buying BEML Ltd at 3,770-3,800, targeting 4,546 by next Diwali for a 20% upside.

As a Mini Ratna under the Ministry of Defence, BEML is crucial in defence, rail, metro, mining, and construction sectors. With a strong order book of 11,872 crores in FY24, boosted by projects like Vande Bharat and Bangalore Metro, the company is also expanding in defence with initiatives like Pinaka missile launchers. Strategic restructuring, capacity expansion, and increased R&D investments position BEML for long-term growth in its core segments.

Also Read | Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment likely today. GMP, steps to check status

4) Reliance Industries Ltd StoxBox rates Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) as a strong buy, with a buying range of 1,330-1,345 and a target price of 1,568 by next Diwali.

Despite a projected 10% drop in 2025, RIL is expected to recover through retail growth, potential telecom rate hikes, and petrochemical expansion. The company plans to invest 75,000 crores in solar and battery storage, aiming to match its O2C EBITDA of 62,393 crores in 5-7 years. Additionally, RIL's JioBrain initiative seeks to enhance AI services and triple Jio's revenue and EBITDA in 3-4 years, leveraging its 130 million 5G users.

5) TARC Ltd- StoxBox Advises buying TARC with a buying range of 222-227 and a target price of 260 until next Diwali.

TARC is positioned for significant growth, benefiting from a strong land bank, a diversified portfolio, and superior execution. The Indian real estate sector is witnessing rising demand for luxury and mid-income housing, evidenced by a decline in unsold stock in Delhi. TARC anticipates improved cash flows from its ongoing projects and a robust pipeline valued at over 7,700 crores. The company aims for 5,000 crores in presales for FY25, with a clear strategy for debt-free growth by FY26.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDiwali 2024 Picks:Reliance, BEML among 5 stocks to Buy by StoxBox for Samvat 2081

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

440.35
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
13.2 (3.09%)

Hindalco Industries share price

683.65
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-4 (-0.58%)

Tata Steel share price

148.40
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.37%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.60
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
5.05 (2.84%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,334.45
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
44.95 (3.49%)

Gillette India share price

10,080.10
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
320.35 (3.28%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,309.25
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
35.2 (2.76%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

623.05
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
8.8 (1.43%)
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

714.75
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-49.4 (-6.46%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.15
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.15 (-5.64%)

PCBL share price

411.30
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-21.95 (-5.07%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

626.50
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-32.2 (-4.89%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,546.95
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
129.5 (9.14%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,615.75
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
133.5 (9.01%)

Doms Industries share price

2,801.00
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
225.4 (8.75%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,343.55
03:23 PM | 31 OCT 2024
91.25 (7.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,185.00710.00
    Chennai
    81,191.00710.00
    Delhi
    81,343.00710.00
    Kolkata
    81,195.00710.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.