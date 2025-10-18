Diwali 2025 stock picks: Cochin Shipyard to NTPC Green — Sugandha Sachdeva recommends four shares to buy for medium term

Diwali 2025 stock picks: The Indian stock market continued the upbeat trend for the third straight session on Friday. The Bank Nifty index climbed to a new lifetime high of 57,830.20. The Nifty 50 index finished 124 points higher at 25,709, while the BSE Sensex ended 484 points higher at 83,952. Such a positive trend on Dalal Street ahead of Dhanteras has boosted the morale of bulls.

Advertisement

Diwali 2025: Sugandha Sachdeva stock recommendations Regarding stocks to buy on Diwali 2025, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, recommended these four shares for medium-term: Cochin Shipyard, Technocraft Industries, HG Infra Engineering, and NTPC Green Energy.

1] Cochin Shipyard: Buy in the ₹ 1750 to ₹ 1770 range, Target ₹ 2450, Stop Loss ₹ 1500. Cochin Shipyard Ltd, with a robust order book comprising warships, aircraft carriers, and submarine support vessels, has emerged as a key naval PSU. The stock has filled a gap at ₹1,575 and witnessed a strong surge. Further, the stock has seen strong support at the ₹1590 to ₹1600 levels on the monthly charts, where it has formed a double bottom. Sustaining above the ₹1,780 to ₹1,820 range, where multiple moving averages converge, further suggests strong base formation. A breakout above ₹2,000 could trigger an up-move towards ₹2,400 to ₹2,550 in the medium term.

Advertisement

2] Technocraft Industries: Buy in the ₹ 2250 to ₹ 2300 range, Targets ₹ 3150 and ₹ 3500, Stop Loss ₹ 1800. Technocraft is trading near its EMA 20 ( ₹. 2,538.22) and well above the EMA 50 (Rs. 2,003.80) and EMA 100 (Rs. 1,430.64). This relative positioning suggests a long-term bullish bias. A critical support level is established near the ₹1,965 mark, where it has filled a key gap, on the monthly charts. Further, the stock has formed a double bottom at the ₹2150 mark, which indicates a positive bias. The RSI is at 49.12, indicating neutral momentum and room for upside in the stock. Sustainable trading above the ₹1920 mark would take the prices towards the level of ₹3150, as our first target, and ₹3500 as the next target.

Advertisement

3] HG Infra Engineering: Buy in the ₹ 920 to ₹ 930 range, Target ₹ 1250, Stop Loss ₹ 770. HG Infra on its monthly chart has fallen back to the ₹916 level, which appears to be a significant support zone, where the stock has taken support multiple times and also corresponds to the April 2024 lows. It is also finding support at the 50 EMA on the monthly chart at the ₹923 mark. The RSI (14) is near the neutral zone at 43.89, suggesting the momentum is stabilising and there is room for upside in the prices. Thus, if prices continue to hold this level on a monthly closing basis, we can see HG Infra reaching the ₹1250 levels on the upside.

Advertisement

4] NTPC Green Energy: Buy in the ₹ 97 to ₹ 100 range, Target ₹ 130, Stop Loss ₹ 82. NTPC Green has plunged from its high and is currently below the ₹100 level. However, prices have formed a base at the level of ₹97 to ₹100 on weekly charts as well as monthly charts and have rebounded from the said level. Further, RSI is at 43 and is inching upward, signalling strength in prices. Thus, we expect NTPC Green to reach the ₹130 mark in the medium term. A 12.5 MW Solar capacity has been declared operational recently in Bhuj, Gujarat, which is supportive for the stock. The country’s growing clean energy needs and the company's diversified portfolio are also favouring a positive outlook for the stock.

Advertisement