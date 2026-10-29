Diwali 2026: MCX Muhurat Trading - Date is 8 Nov 2026; check time for special, trading, client mode modification session

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: With a few weeks left for Diwali celebrations, traders are also gearing up for a special trading session on the occasion. Diwali muhurat trading session in the commodity markets is scheduled for the first Sunday of November.

Trading on Multi commodity exchange (MCX) metal and energy will remain shut on Diwali, but will remain open for some time for the special trading session. Here are all the details about the Diwali Muhurat Trading session, from its date to the key time.

Diwali Muhurat trading 2026 in commodity market Diwali Muhurat trading session will be held on the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan Day), ie on Sunday, November 8. “On the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan Day), contracts of all commodities and Indices will be available for Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 08, 2026,” read MCX circular dated October 19.

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Diwali Muhurat trading 2026 schedule Diwali Muhurat trading will include three main components, i.e. special session, trading session, and client mode modification session.

Special session The special session will begin at 2:05 pm and conclude at 2:19 pm on Sunday, November 8.

Diwali Muhurat trading session Diwali Muhurat trading session on MCX will be held between 2:20 pm and 3:30 pm.

Client code modification session It will be followed by the client code modification session between 2:20 pm and 3:45 pm.

What is Muhurat Trading session? Muhurat trading session is a special trading session which is organised on Diwali. The word 'Muhurat' means auspicious time. According to Hindu beliefs, Muhurat refers to a time when planets are aligned favourably for positive results.

Muhurat trading is a familiar ritual which is followed by traders in India. It is a one hour window for trading which is available especially on Diwali.

The short trading period is considered auspicious on Diwali for investing in shares. The stock market sets the Muhurat trading time every year. It is widely considered auspicious to trade during Muhurat session, as it is believed that those who trade during this one hour have a better chance of warning wealth and gaining property throughout the year.