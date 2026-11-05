Diwali 2026, Samvat 2083: Ahead of Muhurat Trading, Uday Kotak shares 5 factors to watch in festive season - List

Diwali 2026, Samvat 2083: Ahead of the festive season, Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank shared his perspective on the developments that could shape Indian financial markets and investment opportunities in Samvat 2083.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Nov 2026, 02:03 PM IST
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Diwali 2026, Samvat 2083: In his message, Kotak highlighted five key factors for investors to watch this festive season. (AI image for representational purposes only)
Diwali 2026, Samvat 2083: In his message, Kotak highlighted five key factors for investors to watch this festive season. (AI image for representational purposes only)(AI generated image)

Diwali 2026, Samvat 2083: As the Indian stock market prepare for the beginning of Samvat 2083, investors are looking forward to the traditional Muhurat Trading session during Diwali 2026, hoping for fresh opportunities and positive market momentum.

However, the new Samvat year begins against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, volatile financial markets and changing investment trends. While domestic investors have demonstrated resilience despite significant foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, concerns around crude oil prices, interest rates and global technology valuations remain important factors to monitor.

Also Read | Worst Samvat in 15 years! Can investors expect a bull run in Samvat 2083?

Ahead of the festive season, Uday Kotak, Founder and Non-Executive Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank shared his perspective on the developments that could shape Indian financial markets and investment opportunities in Samvat 2083.

In his message, Kotak highlighted five key factors for investors to watch, ranging from India's relative market valuations and the artificial intelligence (AI) boom to crude oil prices, interest rates and the importance of risk management.

Here are 5 key takeaways from Uday Kotak's message ahead of Diwali 2026 and Muhurat Trading.

1] Indian investors showed remarkable resilience

Despite geopolitics, volatile global markets and significant FII outflows, domestic investors continued to demonstrate confidence in Indian equities.

2] India’s relative valuation picture is improving

After the correction in markets, India no longer looks as expensive relative to other markets as it did six to twelve months ago. Its higher-growth potential remains an important advantage.

3] AI is transformative, but valuations and leverage are a concern

AI will reshape the global economy, but heavy borrowing and investment behind the AI boom have created pockets of significant overvaluation. A correction in the global AI trade could potentially lead to flows returning to India.

4] Oil and interest rates are key risks to watch

Higher crude prices remain a vulnerability for India because of its high import dependence. On rates, he expects the overnight repo rate to move up by another 50 to 75 basis points from current levels, which could also create pressure on long-term bonds and yields.

Also Read | HDFC Bank shares surge 7% in a month: Can new CEO drive next leg?

5] For investors, quality and risk management matter more than short-term calls

The central investment message is to think medium-term, be strategic and focus on quality companies. Traders, particularly in derivatives, should maintain enough financial capacity to withstand volatility and avoid excessive risk.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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