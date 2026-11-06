Diwali 2026 stock market holiday: NSE, BSE open on Sunday but closed this day - Muhurat trading date, time | Samvat 2083

Diwali 2026 stock market holiday: The Indian stock market saw its best ever performance this week as Nifty 50 gained nearly nearly 8% during the period. The sharp rally has come as investors await the Diwali Muhurat trading session for Samvat 2083.

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As we gear up for Diwali celebrations, understand when will NSE and BSE trading session will remain shut for the occasion and date of the special Muhurat trading session.

Diwali 2026 stock market holiday: When will NSE, BSE remain shut for the festival? Diwali 2026 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 8. NSE and BSE trading will remain open for a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday. The trading session will be shorter compared to regular trading sessions.

Diwali Muhurat trading session date, time The one-hour long Diwali Muhurat trading session on NSE and BSE will start at 2:20 pm on Sunday, November 2026. It will conclude at 3:30 pm. The special pre-open session will begin at 2:05 pm.

Investors who are willing to participate in the market trading session place limit and market orders until 2:10 pm. Only limit orders will be accepted between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The duration for order matching and confirmation is between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm.

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Diwali stock market holiday Trading on NSE and BSE will remain shut on Tuesday, November 10, on the account of Diwali-Balipratipada holiday. Trading in capital market, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts (EGR), and debt market will remain shut on Tuesday as it will be a Diwali stock market holiday on November 10.

Stock market this week Benchmark indices closed with nearly 2% gain on Friday, extending their six days winning streak. As Nifty 50 breached the 25,000 level and BSE Sensex ended 1718 points higher on Friday, the Indian stock market appeared to have defied the weak global stock market sentiment as sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices boosted optimism among investors.

Among 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra ended with 6.115% gain after the automaker reported upbeat Q2FY27 results. ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Titan, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the winners. Power Grid was the only laggard from the blue-chip pack.

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