Diwali Bonanza: 3 stocks to light up your portfolio in Samvat 2081

Despite current market challenges, investors can find potential in stocks like Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors. Analysing their fundamentals and technical indicators reveals opportunities for significant returns in a recovering market.

Rahul Ghose
Published1 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Diwali Bonanza: 3 stocks to light up your portfolio in Samvat 2081
Diwali Bonanza: 3 stocks to light up your portfolio in Samvat 2081

While festivals are traditionally seen as auspicious times for investment, the current market mood might seem anything but optimistic. Geopolitical tensions, weak corporate earnings, and foreign institutional investor (FII) selling have all contributed to a sombre atmosphere. However, market corrections can present a golden opportunity for savvy investors to buy quality stocks at a discount.

This article explores three such stocks – Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors – that hold promise in the current market climate. Each company is analysed from fundamental and technical perspectives, highlighting its recent performance, potential upsides, and key technical arguments.

Bajaj Finserv: Resilience Amidst Change

Bajaj Finserv's established subsidiaries (BAF, BAGIC, and BALIC) delivered a satisfactory performance in Q2FY25, demonstrating the company's resilience in a challenging environment.

Emerging ventures like Finserv Health, Finserv Direct, and AMC are also progressing towards sustainable growth. Technically, Bajaj Finserv offers a compelling entry point. The stock is trading near its crucial 200-day moving average, indicating a potential low-risk, high-reward opportunity.

Bajaj Finserv

Additionally, the formation of a bullish morning star pattern suggests a possible breakout from its current downward channel.

Bajaj Finserv

IDFC First Bank: Value Play with Upside Potential

IDFC First Bank has exhibited strong growth in both advances and deposits, driven by robust retail lending in housing and consumer segments. While recent provisioning for delinquencies in the microfinance segment impacted results, the negative news might already be priced into the stock. Technically, IDFC First Bank is trading at attractive levels around 62-64. This, coupled with the stock finding support near its 52-week low and 20-day moving average, presents a favourable risk-reward ratio.

IDFC First Bank

The recent bullish piercing pattern on the daily chart further strengthens the case for a potential reversal. With an upside potential of up to 50% from current levels, IDFC First Bank offers a compelling opportunity for medium to long-term investors.

IDFC First Bank

Tata Motors: Consolidation Before Takeoff?

Investor sentiment surrounding Tata Motors is cautious due to concerns about supply chain issues and the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). However, JLR's upcoming electric Range Rover launch could be a game-changer, and successful EV adoption holds significant upside potential. Technically, Tata Motors appears to be consolidating in the 750-800 range after a stellar run. This pullback presents a buying opportunity for those who missed the initial rally. The stock is currently finding support at its monthly 20 EMA, which has historically been a launchpad for new highs. Additionally, the 700- 800 zone provides strong support on the weekly timeframe. While some patience might be required, Tata Motors' long-term prospects remain promising.

Tata Motors

Conclusion

Market downturns can be unnerving, but they also offer opportunities for investors with a long-term perspective. By understanding a company’s fundamentals and analysing its technical indicators, investors can identify stocks that have the potential to weather the storm and deliver significant returns. The three stocks discussed in this article – Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors – possess the potential to reward investors who are willing to look beyond the current market turbulence.

(The author is CEO of Hedged.in)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsDiwali Bonanza: 3 stocks to light up your portfolio in Samvat 2081

Most Active Stocks

Tata Power share price

440.05
03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
12.9 (3.02%)

Hindalco Industries share price

686.05
03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-0.23%)

Tata Steel share price

148.65
03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-0.3 (-0.2%)

Bandhan Bank share price

182.25
03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
4.7 (2.65%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Five Star Business Finance share price

712.45
03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-51.7 (-6.77%)

Aditya Birla Capital share price

203.20
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-12.1 (-5.62%)

PCBL share price

410.80
03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-22.45 (-5.18%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

627.35
03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
-31.35 (-4.76%)
More from Top Losers

Cipla share price

1,553.20
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
135.75 (9.58%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,612.25
03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
130 (8.77%)

Doms Industries share price

2,781.00
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
205.4 (7.97%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,220.50
03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
87.15 (7.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    81,355.00170.00
    Chennai
    81,361.00170.00
    Delhi
    81,513.00170.00
    Kolkata
    81,365.00170.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.