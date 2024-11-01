Diwali Bonanza: 3 stocks to light up your portfolio in Samvat 2081

Despite current market challenges, investors can find potential in stocks like Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors. Analysing their fundamentals and technical indicators reveals opportunities for significant returns in a recovering market.

While festivals are traditionally seen as auspicious times for investment, the current market mood might seem anything but optimistic. Geopolitical tensions, weak corporate earnings, and foreign institutional investor (FII) selling have all contributed to a sombre atmosphere. However, market corrections can present a golden opportunity for savvy investors to buy quality stocks at a discount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article explores three such stocks – Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors – that hold promise in the current market climate. Each company is analysed from fundamental and technical perspectives, highlighting its recent performance, potential upsides, and key technical arguments.

Bajaj Finserv: Resilience Amidst Change Bajaj Finserv's established subsidiaries (BAF, BAGIC, and BALIC) delivered a satisfactory performance in Q2FY25, demonstrating the company's resilience in a challenging environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Emerging ventures like Finserv Health, Finserv Direct, and AMC are also progressing towards sustainable growth. Technically, Bajaj Finserv offers a compelling entry point. The stock is trading near its crucial 200-day moving average, indicating a potential low-risk, high-reward opportunity.

Additionally, the formation of a bullish morning star pattern suggests a possible breakout from its current downward channel.

IDFC First Bank: Value Play with Upside Potential IDFC First Bank has exhibited strong growth in both advances and deposits, driven by robust retail lending in housing and consumer segments. While recent provisioning for delinquencies in the microfinance segment impacted results, the negative news might already be priced into the stock. Technically, IDFC First Bank is trading at attractive levels around ₹62-64. This, coupled with the stock finding support near its 52-week low and 20-day moving average, presents a favourable risk-reward ratio. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent bullish piercing pattern on the daily chart further strengthens the case for a potential reversal. With an upside potential of up to 50% from current levels, IDFC First Bank offers a compelling opportunity for medium to long-term investors.

Tata Motors: Consolidation Before Takeoff? Investor sentiment surrounding Tata Motors is cautious due to concerns about supply chain issues and the transition towards electric vehicles (EVs) at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). However, JLR's upcoming electric Range Rover launch could be a game-changer, and successful EV adoption holds significant upside potential. Technically, Tata Motors appears to be consolidating in the ₹750-800 range after a stellar run. This pullback presents a buying opportunity for those who missed the initial rally. The stock is currently finding support at its monthly 20 EMA, which has historically been a launchpad for new highs. Additionally, the ₹700- 800 zone provides strong support on the weekly timeframe. While some patience might be required, Tata Motors' long-term prospects remain promising.

Conclusion Market downturns can be unnerving, but they also offer opportunities for investors with a long-term perspective. By understanding a company’s fundamentals and analysing its technical indicators, investors can identify stocks that have the potential to weather the storm and deliver significant returns. The three stocks discussed in this article – Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, and Tata Motors – possess the potential to reward investors who are willing to look beyond the current market turbulence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(The author is CEO of Hedged.in)