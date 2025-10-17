Diwali bonanza on D-Street! Nifty Bank jumps over 10,000 points from March lows to fresh high

Dalal Street bulls seem to be rejoicing in the run-up to Diwali, with the well-tracked banking index climbing to a fresh high on Friday, October 17, ahead of the festival of lights next week.

Rebounding over 10,000 points from its March 2025 low of 47,702.90, the Nifty Bank index surged to a fresh high of 57,828.30 in intraday deals today, October 17. With this, the index crossed its previous record of 57,628.40 scaled in July 2025, as per data available.

Nifty Bank rose 0.71% over the last close to hit a fresh peak today, led by gains in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank. This is the third straight day of gains for the index.

Nifty Bank has risen in 6 months in 2025 The Nifty Bank index has risen in six out of 10 months in 2025 so far. In the month of October so far, the banking index has rallied over 5%, building on a nearly 2% rise in the index last month.