Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty begin Samvat 2077 on strong note, hit new highs

Indian stock markets started the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2077 on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty hitting new highs in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Diwali. The Sensex finished 194 points higher at record closing high of 43,637 after hitting 43,830 during the session. The Nifty50 index finished 50 points higher at 12,770. Earlier in the session, Nifty50 index rose to 12,828.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, ITC and Infosys rose about 1% each. The market breath was positive with 1,836 stocks advancing and 612 declining on BSE.

Samvat 2076 delivered smart returns for investors with Sensex gaining 11% though the ride was very volatile. Earlier in the week, the markets zoomed past its all-time highs aided by the news of a successful vaccine after Pfizer and BioNTech SE said their COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.

Most stock markets in the US and Europe had ended the week on an upbeat note on Friday as coronavirus vaccine hopes outweighed worries over spiking infections in Europe and the United States. In New York, the Dow index ended up 1.4% on Friday while the S&P 500 finished at a record high after making its own 1.4% gain. Most European markets also closed slightly higher.

Many analysts remain bullish on Samvat 2077. "With recent news on progress of an effective vaccine against covid-19, we appear closer to the end of a difficult period for society at large. Despite a year where governments have had to balance conflicting interests of physical well-being of citizens and economic stability, financial markets have largely worked efficiently in pricing risks and appear to point to an upcoming period of rapid progress. As the combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus kicks in along with a broad re-opening of the economy, we can expect earnings growth in the coming couple of years to be robust,’’ said S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services.

For the coming holiday-shortened week, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, believes the global cues will again on focus as there are no major domestic triggers and corporate earnings season is almost over. Indian markets will remain closed on Monday.

"In the case of any dip, it would find support around the 12,400-12,500 zone. Meanwhile, we suggest focusing on the broader markets as we’re seeing fresh traction but stick to the quality midcap and smallcap names," he says.

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking says markets looks strong technically and hence, any dip towards 12600 – 12450 should be used as a buying opportunity. "On the upside, the next milestone of 13000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13100 – 13200 in the forthcoming week itself," he said. (With Agency Inputs)

