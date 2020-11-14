Muhurat Trading: Sensex, Nifty begin Samvat 2077 on strong note, hit new highs

Many analysts remain bullish on Samvat 2077. "With recent news on progress of an effective vaccine against covid-19, we appear closer to the end of a difficult period for society at large. Despite a year where governments have had to balance conflicting interests of physical well-being of citizens and economic stability, financial markets have largely worked efficiently in pricing risks and appear to point to an upcoming period of rapid progress. As the combination of fiscal and monetary stimulus kicks in along with a broad re-opening of the economy, we can expect earnings growth in the coming couple of years to be robust,’’ said S Hariharan, Head - Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services.