Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings and other details here

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Timings and other details here

Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali).
1 min read . 12:29 PM IST Livemint

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2021: Muhurat trading is practised to commemorate the start of the new Samvat 2078

The Stock Markets (BSE and NSE) will open for one hour tomorrow (4 November) for the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali. The Muhurat trading is practised to commemorate the start of the new Samvat 2078. That is when the traditional business community open their books of account. 

Diwali's Muhurat Trading Session: Stock Market schedule

This year, the Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm on Thursday, November 4. The special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang, it marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

Pre Open: 6:00 pm-6:15 pm

Normal Market: 6:15 pm-7:15 pm

Closing Session: 7:25 pm -7:35 pm

F&O, Currency (CDS), MCX: 6:15 pm-7:15 pm

What is Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali). It is a symbolic and old ritual, that has been retained and observed for ages, by the trading community. On the BSE, the practice was started in 1957 and in 1992 on the NSE.

Last year, the special Muhurat trading session was held on November 14. The Muhurat trading session saw BSE Sensex ending at 43,638, while the NSE closed at 12,771.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE will be closed for two days from tomorrow. According to the stock market holiday calendar by BSE there will be no action in Equity, Derivative and SLB Segments on these days.

 

 

 

 

