The one hour Muhurat trading for Diwali 2022 on the stock markets BSE and NSE will be conducted on Monday, October 24, 2022. As per the notice by BSE and NSE, the trading in the equity and equity derivative segment will start at 6:15 pm and end after an hour at 7:15 pm. Meanwhile, the pre-open session will commence at 6:00 pm and last till 6:08 pm.

The special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang, it marks the beginning of a new Samvat, the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali, and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

The Muhurat trading is practised to commemorate the start of the new Samvat. That is when the traditional business community open their books of account. Muhurat is a time, according to Hindu astrology, which is considered auspicious to start something new or good.

Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali) when Hindus in India worship Goddess Laxmi for her blessings. On the BSE, the practice was started in 1957 and in 1992 on the NSE.

Samvat 2079 looks much brighter and more promising and the Indian economy stands in a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy, said domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities.

The brokerage house believes that the relative outperformance of the Indian market will likely sustain in Samvat 2079 as well and would be led by favourable macroeconomic factors and better-than-historical fundamentals of Indian corporates.

“In Samvat 2079, volatility could continue, though at a slower pace, being close to a peak in the rate hike cycle. The resumption of growth at the global level and particularly on the domestic front is required to shake off the sluggish mood and get back on the path of a sustained uptrend in the markets," said HDFC Securities.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market will be closed on Monday, November 24, 2022 (to be opened only for an hour for Muhurat trading) and Wednesday, November 26, 2022 Diwali Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada festivals respectively.