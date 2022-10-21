Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Check timings, key details here

The one hour Muhurat trading for Diwali 2022 on the stock markets BSE and NSE will be conducted on Monday, October 24, 2022. As per the notice by BSE and NSE, the trading in the equity and equity derivative segment will start at 6:15 pm and end after an hour at 7:15 pm. Meanwhile, the pre-open session will commence at 6:00 pm and last till 6:08 pm.

