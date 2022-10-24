Muhurat Trading 2022 LIVE updates: Bulls get ready to celebrate Diwali

BSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special Muhurat trading session later today to mark the beginning of Samvat 2079 - the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali. The special one-hour trading session will be held between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm. Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot. The exchanges will remain closed on October 26, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

UK bonds surge on hopes of Sunak victory UK bonds surged after Rishi Sunak emerged as the frontrunner to become prime minister, a candidate investors expect will restore credibility to economic policy making and help calm the nation’s rattled markets. Short-dated notes led the rally, sending the yield on the two-year note lower by as much as 41 basis points to 3.39%. Traders are also paring bets on the extent of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England. The result of the contest could be announced as soon as today if Sunak emerges as the only candidate with sufficient backing from lawmakers. Share Via

Bulls are ready to celebrate Diwali: Santosh Meena “Technically, Nifty is witnessing higher highs and higher lows formation after respecting its 200-DMA. On the upside, 17725 is an immediate hurdle; above this, we can expect a rally toward the 17900-18000 zone. On the downside, 17400 is an immediate and strong support level while 17300-17200 is the next demand zone. As per open interest distribution, 17500 will act as a major put base ahead of monthly expiry," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart. Share Via

India's outperformance stands out: Geojit “Even though Samvat 2078 ended with marginal negative returns the overarching feature of the year gone by was India’s distinct outperformance. While the MSCI World Index and MSCI Emerging Market Index fell by 23 % and 33% respectively, Nifty hugely outperformed with a minor cut of only 3 %. This outperformance in a year of a war in Europe and rising inflation and interest rates in the developed world reflects Rising India’s resilience. From the market perspective, two factors stand out: One, India’s economic fundamentals are relatively strong. Two, DIIs and retail investors have become a force to reckon with overwhelming the FII selling. This trend can be expected to continue," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Share Via

Global market update: US stock futures rise slightly US futures were slightly higher as a rout in Chinese shares weighed on sentiment while investors await the next batch of earnings from some of the world’s biggest companies. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar gained. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fluctuated before edging higher. US-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to JD.com Inc. tumbled in premarket trading, with investors spooked by President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on China’s ruling party. Share Via

RIL to list financial services business Jio Financial Services will be spun off and listed in India, Reliance said in an exchange filing Friday. It will lend to consumers and merchants based on proprietary data analytics and will eventually branch out to insurance, payments, digital broking and asset management. Share Via

Financials expected to outperform in Samvat 2079: Geojit "Financials are again likely to lead the rally since credit growth in the economy is robust and continues to gain momentum. However, investors should be cautious since there are major challenges ahead, particularly rising interest rates and the unknown trajectory of the Ukraine war," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Share Via

ICICI Bank could give 20% in 12 months: LKP Securities “Earnings in 2QFY23 re-acknowledge our conviction that ICICI Bank is maintaining a sustainable and prudent growth led by tech-driven initiatives. We have positive outlook on the bank with BUY rating," LKP Securities said which has a target price of ₹1,097 on the stock. Share Via

CDSL net profit remains flat in Q2 Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), Asia’s first and only listed depository, announced its audited consolidated and standalone financial resultsfor the half-yearly ended September 30, 2022. Total income rose 20% to ₹298 crore for the six-month period while net profit rose to ₹158 crore. On a quarterly basis, the net profit was however flat at ₹69 crore. Share Via

Global sentiment remains key in holiday shortened week: Analysts Nifty last week ended at 17,576 but SGX Nifty futures point to sharp gap-up opening later today. SGX Nifty futures were sharply higher from Friday's closing levels and were near 17850. "As there are no major triggers for this week, the market direction will be based on global sentiment and the earnings season," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services. Share Via

Banks, Capital goods stock may outperform in Samvat 2079: Nilesh Shah "Samvat 2079 is likely to be like Diwali. There will be celebration along with loud busting of crackers. Ukraine, US Fed Rate, Oil, Inflation and Zero Covid policy of China will continue to bust," Nilesh Shah, Group President and MD at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said. Banks, capital goods, manufacturing are likely to outperform the market in Samvat 2079. Also, tech and pharma will provide interesting opportunities on a bottom up basis in the correction, he added. Share Via