Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022: Why experts suggest bank stocks to buy — explained

Speaking on the reason for rally in banking stocks, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "During Covid-19 pandemic, most of the Indian banks had to maintain provisioning that put an additional pressure on the quarterly numbers of the banks in last two years. However, that provisioning is now going down and hence banks are getting more money for business. Apart from this, due to rising interest rate regime, banks are further expected to get more money for business as investors are expected to park their money in banks for higher returns. So, these developments are expected to give positive results in banks net interest income (NII) and net interest margins (NIM). Therefore, market is highly bullish on banking stocks and this is the reason for 7 banking stocks hitting 52-week high in single session on Friday."

