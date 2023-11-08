Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Date, stock market timings, other details you should know
The stock markets will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on November 12, 2023
Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: The stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on Sunday, 12th November 2023. As per the notice by BSE and NSE, the symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.
