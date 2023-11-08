comScore
Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Date, stock market timings, other details you should know

The stock markets will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on November 12, 2023

Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: It is a one-hour trading session that occurs on the day of Diwali.
Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: It is a one-hour trading session that occurs on the day of Diwali. (Mint)

Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: The stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on Sunday, 12th November 2023. As per the notice by BSE and NSE, the symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

What is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat trading is a one-hour trading session that occurs on the day of Diwali.  It is considered an auspicious time to invest in stocks. Market analysts said that Diwali is considered to be the ideal time to start anything new. Investors are said to benefit from trading during this session all through the year.

It is believed that trading during the 'muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Date, pooja timings for the five-day festival from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

Date and timing of Muhurat trading 2023

Leading stock exchanges will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on Diwali, November 12. The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm. This includes a 15-minute pre-market session, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot.

Muhurat trading strategy

“Over the past ten Muhurat trading sessions, seven instances concluded with positive returns, highlighting the auspicious nature of the occasion for market participants," said Harjeet Singh Arora, Managing Director at Mastertrust. 

Outlook for the Samvat 2080

In light of mounting fundamental tailwinds, the market is poised to sustain its prevailing bullish momentum into Vikram Samvat 2080, said Harjeet Singh Arora. 

One should invest in equity from a long-term investment perspective, the equity market can deliver a phenomenal return. Ideally, you should diversify investments in sync with your risk appetite and your original investment plan that you have made for achieving your short and long-term financial goals, he added.

 

 

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 01:24 PM IST
