Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023: Nifty 50 jumps 100 points; Sensex closes at 65,259
Domestic market benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex clocked healthy gains on Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2023 on Friday, November 12. Nifty 50 closed 100 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 19,525.55 while the Sensex ended at 65,259.45, up 355 points, or 0.55 per cent.
