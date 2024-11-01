Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE Updates: Muhurat Trading is a special and meaningful trading event held during Diwali, marking the start of the Hindu New Year. This short trading session lasts for one hour in the evening and is thought to attract wealth, prosperity, and good luck to investors and traders.
The domestic benchmark indices, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold their yearly Muhurat Trading today, (Friday, November 1) from 6 pm to 7 pm. This hour-long trading period will be preceded by a 15-minute pre-opening session scheduled for 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm.
The Samvat 2081 is here. Numerous investors think this is an ideal moment to reassess their financial strategies and make plans for the upcoming year. During Samvat 2080, the Indian equity market had a favourable performance owing to robust economic growth and helpful government policies, despite facing challenges such as elections and global tensions. As Samvat 2081 commences, the market momentum is anticipated to be sluggish, according to experts.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2024 LIVE: Here's all you need to know about Muhurat trading 2024 date and time
According to the notice from BSE, the Muhurat Trading session is set for November 1, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. It's important for participants to remember that all intraday positions will be automatically closed 15 minutes prior to the end of the session, requiring careful consideration for trades made on the same day.
