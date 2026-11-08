Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: Check stock picks and time for special session today - Pre-open, normal market, rules

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: After a strong rally over seven straight sessions, the Indian stock market is set for the ceremonial Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, i.e., 8 November 2026. The Muhurat Trading session 2026 will begin at 2:20 PM and end at 3:30 PM. Ahead of the special session on Sunday, investors and market observers are busy guessing whether the key indices Nifty 50, Sensex and Bank Nifty will maintain their track record and end higher on Sunday's special session or not.
According to data available on HDFC Sky, from 2006 to 2025, the Nifty 50 index closed lower than its previous close on just five occasions: 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017. The 50-stock index has been finishing higher since 2018. The 30-stock index Sensex finished lower on just four occasions: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2017. So, in the last ten years, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have ended higher for the last eight straight sessions, and the key indices have ended higher on 8 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions in the last 10 years. This means the decadal strike rate for both the Sensex and the Nifty is 80%, and market observers expect it to rise to 90%.
Whether this winning streak for the last eight years would continue on the ceremonial Muhurat Trading 2026 session on Diwali 2026 date, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The broader bias remains positive, although some profit booking or consolidation may follow the sharp rally.”
Expecting a positive Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, said, “During Muhurat Trading sessions, buying takes more during the early session and profit-booking triggers at the end of the session. This means we can expect the key indices to open with an upside gap and end below their opening levels. However, chances are high for the Nifty 50 and Sensex to end higher as global market sentiment is supportive.”
Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat Trading 2026, Centrum has recommended buying these five shares on Diwli 2026 special session:
1] BSE Ltd: First entry level: ₹3,490; Second entry level: ₹3,315
First target: ₹3,909 (12% upside); Second target: ₹4,328 (24% upside)
Stop-loss: ₹3,000.
2] Larsen & Toubro: First entry level: ₹3,939; Second entry level: ₹3,655
First target: ₹4,310 (10% upside); Second target: ₹4,772 (21% upside)
Stop-loss: ₹3,310.
3] TVS Motor Company: First entry level: ₹4,212; Second entry level: ₹4,000
First target: ₹4,633 (10% upside); Second target: ₹5,054 (20% upside)
Stop-loss: ₹3,690.
4] Union Bank of India: First entry level: ₹186; Second entry level: ₹176
First target: ₹207 (12% upside); Second target: ₹229 (24% upside)
Stop-loss: ₹159.
5] Persistent Systems: First entry level: ₹6,051; Second entry level: ₹5,700
First target: ₹6,741 (11% upside); Second target: ₹7,464 (23% upside)
Stop-loss: ₹5,180.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat Trading 2026, SAHI Research has recommended these 5 Samvat 2083 stock picks: Zen Technologies, DLF, Adani Green Energy, BSE and HDFC Bank.
Here are the details of buying range, targets and stop-loss:
1] Zen Tech: Buy range: ₹1,700–1,740 | Stop-loss: ₹1,580 | Target 1: ₹1,925 | Target 2: ₹2,030.
2] DLF: Buy range: ₹710–720 | Stop-loss: ₹620 | Target 1: ₹790 | Target 2: ₹880.
3] Adani Green Energy: Buy range: ₹1,350–1,385 | Stop-loss: ₹1,165 | Target 1: ₹1,590 | Target 2: ₹1,800.
4] BSE: Buy range: ₹3,590–3,640 | Stop-loss: ₹2,990 | Target 1: ₹4,000 | Target 2: ₹4,440.
5] HDFC Bank: Buy range: ₹720–740 | Stop-loss: ₹620 | Target 1: ₹815 | Target 2: ₹870.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: The Indian brokerage Geojit has recommended 10 stocks to buy as the Samvat 2083 kick starts on Dalal Street with the special Muhurat Trading session today. Those 10 Samvat 2083 stock picks are ICICI Bank, larsen & Tubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Tech Mahindra, Samvardhana Motherson, Indian Hotels Company, Sagility, PVR INOX, and Cyient.
Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 LIVE: Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking has recommended buying these three Samvat 2083 stocks: Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, and Kotak mahindra Bank.
Here are the details of buying levels, targets and stop-loss:
1] Adani Ports: Buy at ₹1937 | Target ₹2170 | Stop-loss ₹1820;
2] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹1860 | Target ₹2050 | Stop-loss ₹1765; and
3] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹480 | Target ₹534 | Stop-loss ₹453.
Regarding stocks to buy during the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026, Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi recommended these 3 Samvat 2083 stock picks: Ashok Leyland, Swiggy, and Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Here are the details of buying levels, targets and stop-loss:
Buy ASHOKLEY @ 172 sl 160 tgt 190
Buy swiggy @ 191 sl 180 tgt 220
Buy PNB @ 126 sl 122 tgt 134
In the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session.
The pre-session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:10 pm, followed by the acceptance of limit orders between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The order matching and confirmation window is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, with the period until 2:20 pm set aside as buffer time.
The Muhurat Trading session on MCX will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.
According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.
The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.
Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.
The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking has recommended buying three stocks under ₹100 during the ceremonial Diwali 2026 session. Those three stocks under ₹100 are Suzlon Energy, NHPC and South India Bank.
Here are the details of buying levels, targets and stop-loss:
1] Suzlon Energy: Buy at ₹38.80 | Target ₹43 | Stop Loss ₹36.50;
2] NHPC: Buy at ₹82.08 | Target ₹90 | Stop Loss ₹77.50; and
3] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹57.75 | Target ₹63.50 | Stop Loss ₹54.50.