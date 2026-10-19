Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: NSE declares date, time for special trading session. Details here

Indian stock exchanges on Monday announced the timings for the Muhurat Trading 2026 session, a special trading session conducted by the BSE and NSE on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

The special trading session will be held on Sunday, November 8, according to separate circulars issued by the exchanges.

Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.

However, trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

Muhurat Trading: A tradition of optimism and fresh investments Muhurat trading will see participation from traders, retail investors and institutions alike, reflecting optimism about the year ahead. Although trading volumes during the session are usually lower, it symbolises optimism and confidence in the markets as investors look forward to achieving their financial milestones in the new year.

Over the past 18 years, benchmark indices have closed in positive territory on 15 occasions during this special trading session, indicating a historically positive trend. In 2025, Muhurat trading was conducted on October 21, with the indices closing marginally higher.

One of the most notable Muhurat Trading sessions took place on October 28, 2008, during the global financial crisis, when the indices surged nearly 6%, recording their highest-ever gains during the ceremonial session.

Dalal Street bulls believe that making fresh investments during Muhurat Trading is auspicious, as the session marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year and is associated with prosperity and good fortune.