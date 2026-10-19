Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: NSE declares date, time for special trading session. Details here

Indian stock exchanges on Monday announced the timings for the Muhurat Trading 2026 session, a special trading session conducted by the BSE and NSE on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year.

The special trading session will be held on Sunday, November 8, according to separate circulars issued by the exchanges.

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Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.

However, trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

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Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

Muhurat Trading: A tradition of optimism and fresh investments Muhurat trading will see participation from traders, retail investors and institutions alike, reflecting optimism about the year ahead. Although trading volumes during the session are usually lower, it symbolises optimism and confidence in the markets as investors look forward to achieving their financial milestones in the new year.

Over the past 18 years, benchmark indices have closed in positive territory on 15 occasions during this special trading session, indicating a historically positive trend. In 2025, Muhurat trading was conducted on October 21, with the indices closing marginally higher.

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One of the most notable Muhurat Trading sessions took place on October 28, 2008, during the global financial crisis, when the indices surged nearly 6%, recording their highest-ever gains during the ceremonial session.

Dalal Street bulls believe that making fresh investments during Muhurat Trading is auspicious, as the session marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year and is associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.