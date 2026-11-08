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Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: PC Jeweller, Suzlon, Vedanta Power | 3 Samvat 2083 stock picks under ₹50 by Mahesh Ojha

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities believes the Nifty 50 index has closed above 25,000 and is facing a hurdle at 25,200.

SUZLON
PCJEWELLER
VEDPOWER
Asit Manohar
Published8 Nov 2026, 01:19 PM IST
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Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities believes the key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may end higher for the ninth straight ceremonial session
Diwali Muhurat trading 2026: Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities believes the key benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may end higher for the ninth straight ceremonial session(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)

Diwali 2026 | Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2026 stock picks under 50: After witnessing a broad market rally, the Indian stock market is ready for the ceremonial special Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, 8 November 2026. The 70-minute special session will begin today at 2:20 PM and end at 3:30 PM. It should be noted that over the last decade, the Indian indices Sensex and Nifty 50 have ended higher for the last eight successive sessions. They ended in red only in 2016 and 2017.

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According to data available on HDFC Sky, from 2006 to 2025, the Nifty 50 index closed lower than its previous close on just five occasions: 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017. The 50-stock index has been finishing higher since 2018. The 30-stock index Sensex finished lower on just four occasions: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2017. So, in the last ten years, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have ended higher for the last eight straight sessions, and the key indices have ended higher on 8 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions in the last 10 years. This means the decadal strike rate for both the Sensex and the Nifty is 80%, and market observers expect it to rise to 90%.

Diwali 2026 | Muhurat Trading 2026 outlook

Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development, believes the key indices, Sensex and Nifty, may end higher today as well, as global and domestic sentiments signal a gap-upduring the special Muhurat Trading session 2026. He said that Muhurat Trading may open with a big gap-up and end below the opening levels, but it may also end above the previous close, as people don't leave their positions open during the short special ceremonial session.

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Muhurat trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock picks

Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index at the beginning of Samvat 2083, the KC Securities expert said the 50-stock index has immediate support at 24,800, while resistance is seen around 25,200.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock picks under 50

Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat trading session on Diwali 2026, Mahesh M Ojha recommended buying these three shares: PC Jeweller, Suzlon Energy, and Vedanta Power.

1] PC Jeweller: Buy in 15 to 16 range | Targets 18, 21, 24 | Stop Loss below 11.80;

2] Suzlon Energy: Buy in 38 to 38.80 range | Targets 40.50, 43, 46 | Stop Loss 35.70; and

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3] Vedanta Power: Buy in 34.50 to 35.50 range | Targets 38, 41, 45 | Stop Loss 31.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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