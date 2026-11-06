Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026, Samvat 2083: Date, timings, history, settlement rules, more - Top 10 things for investors

Muhurat Trading 2026: Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the Indian stock exchanges open especially for one hour for a special trading session in the evening. This special hour of trading is known as 'muhurat trading'. The word Muhurat itself stands for ‘auspicious’.

This year, the Indian stock market will open for a special trading session on Sunday, November 8, as BSE, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and commodity exchange MCX continue the long-standing tradition of Diwali Muhurat Trading.

Marking the beginning of Samvat 2083, or the new Hindu financial year, the one-hour session holds special significance for investors and traders who consider it an auspicious occasion to begin the year with a symbolic investment.

Although trading volumes are generally lower than on regular market days, the session attracts participation from investors looking to honour the tradition of buying stocks during Lakshmi Puja.

From the exact market timings to special trading windows and settlement rules, here are 10 key things to know about Muhurat Trading 2026. Muhurat Trading 2026: 10 key things investors should know 1. When is Muhurat Trading 2026? Muhurat Trading will take place on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali and Lakshmi Puja. The session will mark the beginning of Samvat 2083.

2. What are the BSE and NSE trading timings? The main equity Muhurat Trading session will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Unlike regular trading days, when markets operate from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm, this will be a special one-hour session.

3. When will the pre-open session begin? The pre-open session will start at 2:05 pm. Investors can place limit and market orders until 2:10 pm, while only limit orders will be accepted between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. Order matching and confirmation will take place from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, followed by a buffer period until 2:20 pm.

4. What are the MCX Muhurat Trading timings? MCX will conduct its special session from 2:05 pm to 2:19 pm, followed by the main trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Contracts across all commodities and indices will be available for trading.

5. Are IPO and newly listed stocks eligible? BSE has announced separate timings for securities eligible for the special pre-open session, including IPO and relisted stocks. Order entry will begin at 2:05 pm and continue until 2:50 pm. Order matching will take place between 2:50 pm and 3:05 pm, followed by continuous trading from 3:05 pm to 3:30 pm.

6. What are the timings for periodic call auction stocks? For securities covered under the periodic call auction mechanism, order entry will run from 2:25 pm to 3:10 pm, followed by order matching between 3:10 pm and 3:20 pm.

7. How will the closing reference price be calculated? The closing auction process will begin at 3:15 pm, with reference price calculations and subsequent order entry and matching extending until 3:35 pm. BSE said the closing reference price for eligible securities would be calculated using the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of trades executed between 3 pm and 3:15 pm.

8. What is the history of Muhurat Trading? The Bombay Stock Exchange introduced Muhurat Trading in 1957, while the NSE continued the tradition from 1992. Historically, brokers performed Chopda Pujan, a ritual involving the worship of account books, to mark the auspicious beginning of the new financial year.

9. What happens to trades executed during Muhurat Trading? Trades executed during the special session will result in settlement obligations under the applicable exchange norms. According to the NSE circular, T+1 deals can be cancelled or modified until 5 pm on the settlement day.

10. Should investors make big investments during Muhurat Trading? Muhurat Trading is traditionally associated with symbolic purchases rather than major investment decisions. Investors often buy a few shares as a token of good fortune, sometimes holding them for years or even passing them on to their children. Traders may also use the session to book intraday profits.

However, the occasion can also serve as an opportunity to review portfolios, rebalance holdings, and assess investment goals at the start of Samvat 2083. Investors should base their decisions on valuations, financial performance and risk appetite rather than treating the auspicious occasion as a substitute for investment research.